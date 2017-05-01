California Wine of the Week: Hahn SLH 2015 Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands
This pleasing chardonnay from Monterey's Hahn family winery is refreshing, balanced and affordable. Showing the tropical fruit that's included the profile of the Santa Lucia Highlands region, yet in a restrained way, makes this a wine with wide appeal.
