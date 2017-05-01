Calaveras Winegrowers Develop Watering Model For Foothills
A coalition of winegrowers after spending four years researching how best to water Mother Lode grapes are now sharing a free adaptable online tool they developed. They say that, with some caveats, other local crop growers and gardeners may also potentially put it to good use at their own discretion.
