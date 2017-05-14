Brits to drink 28% less wine after Br...

Brits to drink 28% less wine after Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

That's according to a new study published by the Trade Policy Observatory, which also found that wine prices in Britain are likely to be 22% higher by the middle of the next decade. The culprit? Slower economic growth, a sharply weaker pound and new import tariffs will dramatically reduce demand from levels expected in 2025 if Britain had not voted to leave the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr '17 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC