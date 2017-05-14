Brits to drink 28% less wine after Brexit
That's according to a new study published by the Trade Policy Observatory, which also found that wine prices in Britain are likely to be 22% higher by the middle of the next decade. The culprit? Slower economic growth, a sharply weaker pound and new import tariffs will dramatically reduce demand from levels expected in 2025 if Britain had not voted to leave the European Union.
