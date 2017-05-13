Bordeaux 2016 Wine Starts to Price Above 2015, Liv-ex Data Show 44 minutes ago

Bordeaux estates are starting to price their 2016 wines for release to the international trade at a higher level than the 2015 vintage, according to data from the London-based Liv-ex online wine exchange, reflecting the assessment of producers and critics that the vintage is potentially the best for at least six years. Alter Ego, the second wine of Chateau Palmer in Margaux, was priced at 49 euros a bottle for its 2016 vintage by Bordeaux merchants, up 11 percent from the 2015 price of 44 euros, according to Liv-ex data.

