Bill Requiring EDA to Establish Loan Program for Vineyards, Wineries' Capital Expenses Advances
Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew and Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez requiring the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture, to establish a loan program for certain vineyards and wineries to pay qualified capital expenses was approved May 18, 2017 by the Senate Economic Growth Committee. Under the bill , the EDA, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture would provide loans to eligible vineyards or wineries to pay for qualified capital expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC