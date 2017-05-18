Bill Requiring EDA to Establish Loan ...

Bill Requiring EDA to Establish Loan Program for Vineyards, Wineries' Capital Expenses Advances

Read more: Cape May County Herald

Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew and Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez requiring the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture, to establish a loan program for certain vineyards and wineries to pay qualified capital expenses was approved May 18, 2017 by the Senate Economic Growth Committee. Under the bill , the EDA, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture would provide loans to eligible vineyards or wineries to pay for qualified capital expenses.

Chicago, IL

