Bill Requiring EDA to Establish Loan Program for Vineyards, Wineries' Capital Expenses Advances

Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew and Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez requiring the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture, to establish a loan program for certain vineyards and wineries to pay qualified capital expenses was approved May 18, 2017 by the Senate Economic Growth Committee. Under the bill , the EDA, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture would provide loans to eligible vineyards or wineries to pay for qualified capital expenses.

