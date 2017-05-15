Best Florence wine bars and restaurants
Creative cuisine, talented chefs and well-stocked wine bars: there's never been a better time for gourmands to embrace this city, says Helen Farrell... Spellbinding farm-to-table Michelin starred dining by chef Antonello Sardi with audacious boutique wine pairings by sommelier Vito Angelilli. Sip a glass in the adjacent Il Lounge wine bar or reserve a tasting in the 1,100 label-strong L'Enoteca wine shop.
