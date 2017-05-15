Best Amsterdam wine bars and restaurants

This picturesque city is the perfect getaway to discover trendy wine bars unique wine merchants and innovative eateries, says Simon Woolf... One of Amsterdam's more unique wine merchants, Evan Walker's semisubterranean HQ is only identifiable by a kitsch 'Open' sign hanging on an unmarked residential door. Inside you'll find an Aladdin's cave of treasure, from super high-end Bordeaux and Burgundy, to impossible-to-find old vintages and discoveries from every corner of France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.