Australian Vintage gets lucarative deal from China's YesMyWine
Australian Vintage Limited , the parent company of McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe wine brands, has attracted a lucrative financial investment from YesMyWine, China's biggest online wine retailer, which will raise AU$16.5 million in capital. According to an announcement on its website, AVL has signed an agreement with Vintage China Fund, a new partnership founded by by YesMyWine founder Dixon Yuan, which will provide for the replacement of 15% of AVL's existing capital to Vintage China Fund at a share price of 46.01 cents.
