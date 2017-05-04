Australian Vintage gets lucarative deal from China's YesMyWine

Australian Vintage Limited , the parent company of McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe wine brands, has attracted a lucrative financial investment from YesMyWine, China's biggest online wine retailer, which will raise AU$16.5 million in capital. According to an announcement on its website, AVL has signed an agreement with Vintage China Fund, a new partnership founded by by YesMyWine founder Dixon Yuan, which will provide for the replacement of 15% of AVL's existing capital to Vintage China Fund at a share price of 46.01 cents.

