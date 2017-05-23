Artisan Wine Moves To Elkton

Palladion Signature Import, a Page County wine business, received a special exception permit Monday that will allow the company to move its import and distribution business to Elkton. Palladion Signature Import, a Page County business, received a special exception from Elkton Town Council that will allow the company to move to 102 N. Franklin St. The company sells high-end artisanal wines from small, family-owned vineyards in France and Italy to high-end American restaurants.

