Artisan Wine Moves To Elkton
Palladion Signature Import, a Page County wine business, received a special exception permit Monday that will allow the company to move its import and distribution business to Elkton. Palladion Signature Import, a Page County business, received a special exception from Elkton Town Council that will allow the company to move to 102 N. Franklin St. The company sells high-end artisanal wines from small, family-owned vineyards in France and Italy to high-end American restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr '17
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC