Armenian winemaking undergoes revival...

Armenian winemaking undergoes revival - Armenia's Viticulture and Winemaking Fund representative

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Groong

Armenpress News Agency , Armenia May 13, 2017 Saturday Armenian winemaking undergoes revival - Armenia's Viticulture and Winemaking Fund representative YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Rather serious changes can be noticed in the winemaking sphere of Armenia in the recent years and investors are interested in creating winemaking business in Armenia, "Armenpress" reports acting Executive Director of Armenia'sViticulture and Winemaking Fund Zaruhi Muradyan told the reporters on May 13. According to her, new orchards, factories have been established in Armenia in the recent years, but for making high-quality wine it's necessary to obtain high-quality grape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC