Armenian winemaking undergoes revival - Armenia's Viticulture and Winemaking Fund representative
Armenpress News Agency , Armenia May 13, 2017 Saturday Armenian winemaking undergoes revival - Armenia's Viticulture and Winemaking Fund representative YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Rather serious changes can be noticed in the winemaking sphere of Armenia in the recent years and investors are interested in creating winemaking business in Armenia, "Armenpress" reports acting Executive Director of Armenia'sViticulture and Winemaking Fund Zaruhi Muradyan told the reporters on May 13. According to her, new orchards, factories have been established in Armenia in the recent years, but for making high-quality wine it's necessary to obtain high-quality grape.
