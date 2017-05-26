Annual Katy Bridge Wine Walk set for ...

Annual Katy Bridge Wine Walk set for June 3

History, spirits, food, music and entertainment will be part of the mix in Boonville the first Saturday in June as mid-Missourians converge for the seventh annual "Spirits of the Katy Bridge Wine Walk." The event is a fund-raiser for the development of the iconic Missouri River Katy Bridge and will run - rain or shine - from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 3 in and around the bridge and the Katy Depot on First Street.

