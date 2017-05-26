Annual Katy Bridge Wine Walk set for June 3
History, spirits, food, music and entertainment will be part of the mix in Boonville the first Saturday in June as mid-Missourians converge for the seventh annual "Spirits of the Katy Bridge Wine Walk." The event is a fund-raiser for the development of the iconic Missouri River Katy Bridge and will run - rain or shine - from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 3 in and around the bridge and the Katy Depot on First Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr '17
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC