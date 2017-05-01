Advertising of wine products may be limited
The advertising of wine products may be limited in Azerbaijan, as a relevant bill was discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Policy. The amendments to the law "On viticulture and winemaking" propose to prohibit advertising of wine, the alcohol content of which is more than 5 percent, on television, covers of periodicals, on the main pages of Internet resources, open spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC