6 hrs ago

The advertising of wine products may be limited in Azerbaijan, as a relevant bill was discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Policy. The amendments to the law "On viticulture and winemaking" propose to prohibit advertising of wine, the alcohol content of which is more than 5 percent, on television, covers of periodicals, on the main pages of Internet resources, open spaces.

