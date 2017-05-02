5 surprising wine destinations - from...

5 surprising wine destinations - from volcanic vineyards to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

If you often just choose the same old Pinot Noir or Sauvignon Blanc, why not broaden both your travel and wine horizons by visiting an up-and-coming wine region. Joe Fattorini, from ITV's The Wine Show, has partnered with Celebrity Cruises to reveal the places that are producing the most exciting wines of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC