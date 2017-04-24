Wineries team up with chocolatiers fo...

Wineries team up with chocolatiers for Mother's Day May 14

Herald Gazette

Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, 174 Barrett Hill Road, will play host to two Maine food producers Sunday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections, from Freeport, and Tempest in a Teapot, with blending houses in Cushing and Stonington, will offer their products for visitors to sample, and Seven Tree Farm and Greenhouse will give each mother a free plant, compliments of Savage Oakes. Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery, 347 Carroll Road, producer of wines and spirits, will host Portland chocolate maker Dean's Sweets, Waldoboro candy maker Copper Tail Farm, and Sugar Spell Sweets from Damariscotta.

