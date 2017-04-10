Wine talk at Science World

The Golden Mile Bench sub-appellation, which surrounds Oliver, was the subject of a small symposium at Vancouver's Science World Thursday evening. Road 13 Vineyards' Joseph Luckhurst helped to organize the Origins of Wine: The Golden Mile Bench, a talk to about 300 attendees at Science World as part of its fireside chats.

