Wine of the Week: Biohof Patsch Gruner Veltliner 2015
Like ros several years ago, grner veltliner is seriously popular on both coasts but not so much in the heartland. is a great way to understand what all the fuss is about: great minerally bursts layered with tropical/citrus/stone fruit flavors that coat the palate forever and ever.
