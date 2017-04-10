Wine of the Week: Biohof Patsch Grune...

Wine of the Week: Biohof Patsch Gruner Veltliner 2015

Like ros several years ago, grner veltliner is seriously popular on both coasts but not so much in the heartland. is a great way to understand what all the fuss is about: great minerally bursts layered with tropical/citrus/stone fruit flavors that coat the palate forever and ever.

