Wine n' sunshine at Solar Winery tour

It makes sense that grapevines need sunlight to thrive, but did you know that many Oregon wineries also rely on the sun for power? Solar Oregon, a Portland nonprofit that advocates for clean energy statewide, will lead its annual springtime Solar Winery Tour on Sunday, May 6, to give visitors a look at the wineries' solar-powered systems and discuss the role of solar energy in wine-making. The daylong tour is $100 for nonmembers of Solar Oregon, and includes transportation by electric vehicle caravan to six solar-powered wineries with a flight of three wines at each, lunch, and a panel discussion on solar energy policy.

