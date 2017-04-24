Wine Legend: Beaulieu Vineyard, BV, Georges de Latour, Private Reserve 1947

In the 1930s, Beaulieu Vineyard persuaded the Russian-born winemaker AndrA© Tchelistcheff to come over from France and make its wines after Prohibition ended. He succeeded Leon Bonnet as winemaker, and it was Bonnet who, encouraged by BV founder Georges de Latour, created the Georges de Latour Private Reserve in 1936.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.