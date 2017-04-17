When the Argentines drink wine

When the Argentines drink wine

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Al+ Armenia

When people in Argentina drink wine, they start talking about politics or football and usually the conversation ends in argument, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to the Republic of Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia said on April 18. He says that his country is the 5th largest wine producer in the world, making an impressive amount of quality wines and wine-growing has an important place in the country's culture. The Embassy of the Argentine Republic in the Republic of Armenia, in partnership with important local actors, will organize the "Argentine Wine Week" in Yerevan from April 17 to 23 in an effort to familiarize Armenian consumers with wines of Argentina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar 29 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
wine club Mar 22 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) Feb '17 Costard 15
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC