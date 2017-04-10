What Wine Would Jesus Have Drunk At The 'Seder' Of 'The Last Supper'?
While historians are still debating whether the Last Supper was a Passover Seder or a normal dinner, researchers are coming closer to uncovering one key element: What type of wine would have been served at the meal. Wine has been produced in the Middle East for at least 6,000 years, according to research conducted by University of Pennsylvania anthropologist Patrick McGovern.
