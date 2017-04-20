What is a wine appellation?
What is an appellation? Is it the same as the name of the wine? Or is it the region, subregion or even the village where the wine is from? An appellation is actually a little bit of all of those things, depending on how it's used and where it is. Broadly, an appellation is a legally defined and protected area.
