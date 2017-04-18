Weekend wine: How about Sauvignon Blanc?

Weekend wine: How about Sauvignon Blanc?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

When someone asks, "What wine do you suggest?", my first reaction is "what do you like?" For the longest time, my own list of favourite whites did not include Sauvignon Blanc. It is all a matter of personal tastes, but then, tastes can change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth 3 hr Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar 29 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
wine club Mar 22 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC