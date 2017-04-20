Weed 'a companion piece' to wine
With eight US states having legalised the recreational use of cannabis, winemakers in America are exploring the idea of weed and wine pairings. As reported by The Times , a Wine & Weed Symposium will take place in California this August discussing how recreational cannabis use could positively impact on the wine industry and the ways the two industries can work together.
