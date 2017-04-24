We took a blind taste test: This 5 bo...

We took a blind taste test: This 5 bottle of wine is one of the best in Cambridge

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cambridge Evening News

We tried to work out the posh from the plonk at the King's Parade branch of Cambridge Wine Merchants - with some surprising results Ahead of the Cambridge and Oxford Wine Fair on May 12-14, we try and guess which is the posh and which is the plonk. We spoke to James Thorne, Retail Manager at the King's Parade branch of Cambridge Wine Merchants, who gave us four different wines to try.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC