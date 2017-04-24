We took a blind taste test: This 5 bottle of wine is one of the best in Cambridge
We tried to work out the posh from the plonk at the King's Parade branch of Cambridge Wine Merchants - with some surprising results Ahead of the Cambridge and Oxford Wine Fair on May 12-14, we try and guess which is the posh and which is the plonk. We spoke to James Thorne, Retail Manager at the King's Parade branch of Cambridge Wine Merchants, who gave us four different wines to try.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC