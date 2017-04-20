Vineyard turns heat up with 750 candles to protect grapes from frost
Hundreds of candles have been lit to help prevent the grapes at a Hampshire vineyard from succumbing to the unseasonable frost experienced around the country. The Leckford Estate vineyard, which produces 30,000 bottles of sparkling wine for Waitrose each year, took the unusual step to protect their crops from the plummeting temperatures.
