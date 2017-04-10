Villa Maria voted one of world's most...

Villa Maria voted one of world's most admired wine brands

Monday Apr 10

Winemaker Villa Maria has been rated the world's fourth most respected wine brand, alongside the likes of Torres, Penfolds and Chateau Margaux. Five New Zealand brands made it into the top 50 of the Drinks International list , with first time entrant Felton Road at number 13, Cloudy Bay 24, Brancott Estate 42, and Oyster Bay at 46. Founder and CEO of Villa Maria Estate Sir George Fistonich said it was very significant recognition for the local wine industry.

