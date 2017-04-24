Uncorking Bouquets for Millennials in...

Uncorking Bouquets for Millennials in Mexico's Wine Country

Gardens at Adobe Guadalupe, which bills itself as a refuge where visitors can slow their pace, in the Valle de Guadalupe wine region of Mexico. Tear yourself away from the picture-postcard Pacific views on Route 1, south of the border between California and Mexico, and you see Valle de Guadalupe undulating to the east, its Mars-like boulders and vast stretches of rose-gold-colored dirt belying the fact that there is some pretty great wine being grown here.

