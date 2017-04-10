Uncork a bottle, pour a glass: May is Oregon Wine Month
As far as monthlong celebrations go, it'll soon be May and a month that gets the attention of vino-loving adults in Oregon. The Oregon Wine Board promotes it as "Oregon Wine Month, 31 days officially dedicated to Oregon wine tasting, wine learning and wine loving."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC