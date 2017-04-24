Turning Tables: Food and Wine Changes at Untitled at the Whitney

Changes are afoot at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, reopened in a new building to much fanfare in 2015: Its Wine Spectator Award of Excellence-winning, Danny Meyer-helmed restaurant, Untitled , has a new executive chef and beverage manager. Suzanne Cupps is now taking the reins in the kitchen and MichaA l Engelmann will direct the wine program.

