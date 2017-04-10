Trump's wines trounced 7-0
The brainchild of Evening Standard wine columnist Douglas Blyde, and executed by James Hocking, wine director at The Vineyard Cellars and The Vineyard Hotel, "The Judgement of Our Times" pitted Trump's wines against those from a selection of Californian estates. The tasting, the name a reference to the eponymous "Judgement of Paris," was this time an all-American affair.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
