Takeaways from East Coast winemakers tasting? Here are four to chew on
Kareem Massoud, winemaker for Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue, N.Y., provides some background on the 30th Anniversary red blend, one of the two wines he brought to the tasting April 7 at Waltz Vineyards. Gary Pavlis was one of the two moderators who volunteered to help with the winemakers summit on April 7 at Waltz Vineyard in Manheim, Lancaster County, one that assembled 12 winemakers from five states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar 22
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Costard
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC