Sting: 'I make good wine as revenge'
As English singer and songwriter Sting presented the wines from his Tuscan estate in London this week, he admitted that were first produced to get even with a member of the Italian aristocracy. Sting and his wife Trudie Styler came to Italian restaurant Franco's in Jermyn Street on Monday 10 April to promote the full range of wines from Il Palagio - the couple's Chianti-based property.
