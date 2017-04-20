Six world-famous Merlot wines

Maligned by some, it remains one of the world's most popular grape varieties. But do you know these famous Merlot wines...? After being famously shot down in Sideways , is it time that we gave Merlot the benefit of the doubt? The problem with Merlot is that it can be green and herbaceous if the climate isn't hot enough, but quickly turn simple and boring if too hot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.