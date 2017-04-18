Side Dish: How to pick a wine and what to do with those pigs' feet

"How to Eat a Lobster: And Other Edible Enigmas Explained" by Ashley Blom, Quirk Books, $12.99, 160 pages, hardcover Want to know more about wine tasting and how long to keep wine? Or, perhaps, how to taste something you hate? Master of Wine Jancis Robinson has written "The 24-Hour Wine Expert" so you can learn more about wine in 24 hours "by stripping away the nonessentials and concentrating on what really matters." She suggests sharing the book's information with friends over a few evenings of tasting and comparing wines.

