Penfolds Grange leads Barossa Wine Chapters Auction

A six-litre imperial of Penfolds Bin 95 Grange Shiraz 2011 led The Barossa Wine Chapters Auction for a record sale of AU$62,910, it has been announced. Presented by the Barossa Grape & Wine Association and supported by Langton's Fine Wines , the auction also included a live auction section on 21 April, saw a total of 190 lots from Barossa's most prestigious and renowned wineries go under the hammer; led by auctioneer Andrew Caillard MW.

