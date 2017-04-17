Panama arrests 7 in slaying of soccer player Henriquez
In this Friday, June 7, 2013, file photo, Panama's Amilcar Henriquez stands during the playing of the Mexican national anthem before a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico in Panama City. Police in Panama said Henriquez was shot dead while leaving his home on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
