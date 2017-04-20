NXT-listed Marlborough Wine Estates more than halves sales to related Asian distributor
The maker of O:Tu and Music Bay wine brands was told yesterday that Hong Kong-based Great Esprit Ltd, which is largely owned by an associate of MWE executive chairman James Jia, is likely to buy $1.3 million of bottled wine in the year ending June 30, less than half the $3 million minimum annual commitment signed in 2015. Great Esprit distributes wine in China and Hong Kong and was tasked with broadening that Asian footprint, and the deal was the basis for the bulk of MWE's forecast revenue when it listed on the NXT market last year.
