New Texas-Only Wine Tasting Room Pours Into Downtown Austin
Texas Reds and Whites is aiming to bring local wineries to downtown Austin with its upcoming tasting room on Red River. Functioning as both retail shop and tasting room, it will offering daily tastings using bottles from smaller Texas wineries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
