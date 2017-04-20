Names & Faces: Nneka Ogwumike, Buzunesh Deba

In this May 26, 2016, file photo, sisters Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, left, and Connecticut Sun's Chiney Ogwumike, right, walk off the court together at the end of a WNBA basketball game between the their teams in Uncasville, Conn. Nneka Ogwumike earned the inaugural Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year on Tuesday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.