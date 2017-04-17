Moet Hennessy: China will be a fine w...

Moet Hennessy: China will be a fine wine producing country

5 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Jean-Guillaume Prats, CEO of MoA t Hennessy Estates & Wines, predicts that China will become a fine wine producing country, affirmed by the luxury group's first ever high-altitude wine 'Ao Yun' produced in Shangri-la. "Every market in the world which is consuming fine wines is a country where fine wine is produced.

