Mediation in Treasury Wine class action
Litigation funder IMF Bentham says the Federal Court has ordered that a class action brought against wine producer Treasury Wine Estates go to mediation before mid-August. IMF said on Monday that the order for mediation before August 14 meant no more than that the parties propose to discuss settlement in good faith.
