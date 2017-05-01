Mediation in Treasury Wine class action

Mediation in Treasury Wine class action

Litigation funder IMF Bentham says the Federal Court has ordered that a class action brought against wine producer Treasury Wine Estates go to mediation before mid-August. IMF said on Monday that the order for mediation before August 14 meant no more than that the parties propose to discuss settlement in good faith.

