Lyme Bay expands sparkling wine portfolio
Lyme Bay Winery in Dorset has introduced two new sparkling wines to its portfolio - a blanc de noirs and rosA© - which join its existing Classic CuvA©e and Brut Reserve sparklers. Set in the maritime region of East Devon, Lyme Bay's vineyards were planted in 2010, with the 2014 vintage its first harvest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar 22
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Costard
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC