Lyme Bay expands sparkling wine portf...

Lyme Bay expands sparkling wine portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Lyme Bay Winery in Dorset has introduced two new sparkling wines to its portfolio - a blanc de noirs and rosA© - which join its existing Classic CuvA©e and Brut Reserve sparklers. Set in the maritime region of East Devon, Lyme Bay's vineyards were planted in 2010, with the 2014 vintage its first harvest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar 29 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
wine club Mar 22 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) Feb '17 Costard 15
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC