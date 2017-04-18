Lidl unveils 'lighter' Mediterranean wines
Lidl is focussing on lighter wines from the Mediterranean for its summer Wine Cellar, with around 35 wines rolling into store on 25 May. The lighter styles include a dozen wines from both the South of France and Spain, as well as wines from Portugal and Italy, two from Bordeaux and one from Chile. Wine buying manager Anna Krettmann argued these were more suited to the time of year than the more "Bordeaux-heavy" Wine Cellars that the discounter had originally focussed on in its Wine Cellar, and which played a key role in the winter and Christmas Wine Cellar events.
