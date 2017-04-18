Jackson Estate opens new winery and cellar door modelled on 1850s-style settler's hut
Jackson Estate directors Jeff Hart, left, and John Benton in front of the new winery and cellar door modelled on an 1850s-style settler's hut. They call it collision architecture, a boutique winery in Marlborough wrapped around an 1850s-style settler's hut conceived by the art director of The Hobbit trilogy.
