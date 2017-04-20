How many wines can a professional tas...

How many wines can a professional taster taste in a day? - ask Decanter

Read more: Decanter Magazine

Christelle Guibert, Decanter's international tastings director, replies : Tasting stamina depends on a number of factors: a mix of ability, practice, mood and the style and variety of wines being sampled. For the Decanter World Wine Awards , our judges taste a maximum of 85 wines a day, and we have a similar limit for panel tastings.

Chicago, IL

