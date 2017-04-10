Graham Norton's wine expands its UK a...

Graham Norton's wine expands its UK and US distribution

Chat show host Graham Norton's wine brand has launched in two of the US and UK's largest retailers as it eyes up sales of 1.5 million bottles. The chat show host, who launched his own brand wine, GN, in 2014, has seen bottles of his Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc go on shelf in the UK's largest retailer Tesco and Kroger in the US, from this month.

Chicago, IL

