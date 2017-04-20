Goats or C tes is a tough call for wi...

Goats or C tes is a tough call for wine lovers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

I've wanted to do a comparison between this duo of wines for ages and I finally got around to it a few weeks ago. When the South African wine called Goats do Roam came on the market several years back, I chuckled at the clever play on words that its name implied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar 29 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
wine club Mar 22 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) Feb '17 Costard 15
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC