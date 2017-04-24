Giffords Hall Vineyard see a growth in overseas demand for English wines
Suffolk-based wine grower Linda Howard has backed proposals for a new law obliging British embassies and consulates overseas to serve English wines at official events and functions. Mrs Howard, who runs Future 50 business Giffords Hall Vineyard near Long Melford with her husband Guy, says the bill, which was approved for introduction by the House of Commons last month, will help promote a growing number of English wine producers in a post-Brexit world.
