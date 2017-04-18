Fresh wines with 'excellent aromas' mark beginning of last year's vintage releases
BC wineries are starting to release their whites and rosA©s from last year's vintage, and because of changing weather patterns each year, CBC's resident master of wine Barbara Philip expects some distinctive characteristics to stand out. "Warm weather early in the spring and cooler temperatures later in the summer meant a long growing season in B.C. vineyards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar 22
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Costard
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC