Food and wine festival draws celebrit...

Food and wine festival draws celebrity chef back to Bethlehem

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Chef Emeril Lagasse will return to the city for the eighth annual Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival held Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, officials announced Wednesday morning. "We're excited to have hi back and look forward to seeing him in action," said Mike Molewski, co-chairman of the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar 29 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
wine club Mar 22 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) Feb '17 Costard 15
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC