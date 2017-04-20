Food and wine festival draws celebrity chef back to Bethlehem
Chef Emeril Lagasse will return to the city for the eighth annual Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival held Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, officials announced Wednesday morning. "We're excited to have hi back and look forward to seeing him in action," said Mike Molewski, co-chairman of the festival.
